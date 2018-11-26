Kwara football academy workers protest over unpaid salaries

Kwara football academy workers protest over unpaid salaries
Kwara football academy workers protest over unpaid salaries

Members of staff of the Kwara State Football Academy have begun a fresh round of industrial action over their unpaid salaries and other grievances.

The workers told PREMIUM TIMES that they had been left with no other option than to down their tools as previous negotiations with and promises from the Kwara State government have all been reneged upon.

One of the aggrieved workers who requested not to be named (for fear of victimisation), accused the Kwara State government of insensitivity to their plight while also claiming the workers of Kwara State Football Academy are inexplicably marginalized.

“Our demands are very clear, we are presently being owed nine months’ salary arrears,” he stated.

“We are also protesting against the non-remittance of more than three years pension deduction from the KFA Staff’s salary.”

According to a statement jointly signed by the workers, since the inception of KFA, there have been no promotion, salary increment nor leave.

The workers also claim that due to total deplorable condition of service, some staff members have died while some are in the hospital.

It is being alleged that KFA staff members, who were disengaged from service were not paid, and in this light, the workers have called on the general public to appeal to the Kwara State government to urgently pay them.

Kwara football academy workers protest over unpaid salaries
Kwara football academy workers protest over unpaid salaries

Kwara Football Academy (KFA), an initiative of the former Kwara State governor, Bukola Saraki, was opened by the President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Issau Hayatou in 2005 to discover young soccer talents in Nigeria and the rest of Africa and make them better persons in the society.

The academy’s focus is on skill development. It is open to all, regardless of place of origin.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.