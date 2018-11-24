Kidnapped traditional ruler released – Police

Nigerian Police on patrol
Nigerian Police on patrol

The traditional ruler kidnapped in Plateau State on Monday night has been released by his abductors, the police said.

The police on November 19 announced the abduction of David Isah, a second class chief of Dorok chiefdom in Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State, by unknown gunmen in his residence.

Police spokesperson in the state, Tyopev Terna, on Saturday morning confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that the abducted traditional ruler had regained his freedom on Saturday.

Mr Terna said Isah was released unconditionally by the kidnappers.

“The Plateau State Police Command wish to inform the general public that HRH Engr. David Isah Dongbam, the Second Class Chief of the Dorock Kingdom of Shandam Local Government Area of Plateau State has Unconditionally been Released by his kidnappers.

“The Paramount Ruler who was Kidnapped on the 19/11/2018 regained his freedom today being Saturday 24/11/2018 at about 0010hrs.

He has since been examined by some medical doctors and given a clean bill of health (he is in perfect health condition).

“His unconditional release became necessary when his Kidnappers noticed that our men (Police Personnel) were closing in on them and the only option left for them was to release their victim.

“The Plateau State Police Command wish to thank the good people of Plateau State for their patience and to single out the Dorock Kingdom for their understanding and confidence in the Police by allowing us carry out our Search and Rescue Operation without interference, ” the spokesperson added.

