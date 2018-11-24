Offa polytechnic students protest levy, postponement of SUG elections

Related News

Students of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara State, have protested a new hostel levy for new intakes and the postponement of the Students’ Union Government elections.

PREMIUM TIMES witnessed a protest staged by the students on Thursday, a day initially set aside for the ‘manifesto day’ preceding the election day- Friday.

This newspaper gathered that the management did not permit the conduct of the elections in the previous session.

In a meeting held on Thursday, the school management again announced the postponement of the process indefinitely.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, a student, Israel Ayobami, disclosed that he was not happy about what happened on Thursday.

“The school management is working based on its personal interest which is wrong. Also, the postponement of the election is seriously going to affect the students.”

A new intake also condemned the ‘exploitative’ move of the polytechnic authorities over the new hostel fee.

“I was to pay N15,000 as the hostel fee, later, I found out that it has been increased to N25,000, which is bad. The management has also mandated it on the students to pay the hostel fee without any consideration,” he said.

A student, Aanuolwapo Tofunmi, narrated how protesters stormed a conference hall where academic activities were ongoing to protest.

On Thursday evening, the management reversed its decision.

This was contained in an internal memorandum signed by the Dean of Directorate of Students Affairs, Aleminu Gbenga.

“School Management at its emergency meeting has resolved to lift the ban on compulsory payment of hostel fee by new intakes on compassionate grounds.

“All students are enjoined to continue to attend the lectures and at the same time continue to exhibit exemplary behaviours that will portray the good image of the school,” the statement said.

Efforts to get the reaction of the school authorities on the SUG elections were unsuccessful as the spokesperson, Iroye Olayinka, did not respond to several telephone calls and text messages put across to him by PREMIUM TIMES, Friday.