Plateau lawmaker forged our certificate, UniJos tells court

Related News

The Registrar of University of Jos, Monday Danjem, has testified against Ibrahim Hassan, a member of the Plateau State House of Assembly representing Jos North/North constituency who is being tried for alleged forgery.

Mr Danjem on Thursday told the Federal High Court sitting in Jos the university did not issue a diploma certificate in Business Administration to Mr Hassan.

This was the second time the registrar has testified against the lawmaker.

On December 10 last year, the registrar submitted a written document to the court when he was subpoenaed by the court.

It would be recalled that Abdul Saleh, an All Progressives Congress aspirant in the 2015 general elections, filed the suit challenging the authenticity of the diploma certificate the lawmaker claimed he obtained from the University of Jos.

Mr Saleh who contested the primary with Mr Hassan accused him of submitting a forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission for the 2015 election.

During the sitting on Monday, the registrar in his testimony told the court that the said certificate did not emanate from his office.

Asked by counsel to the plaintiff, David Ibeawuchi, about the list of students conferred with Diploma in Business Administration on November 25, 1996, the registrar said the said document in question was not in existence as the institution did not graduate any student on that date.

“Any information stating anything contrary to his testimony is forged. Ibrahim Baba Hassan was never a graduate of University of Jos. UniJos has never written to any person, organisation or government agency informing them that it was later found that Ibrahim Baba Hassan has graduated from the institution,” he said.

After the oral testimony by the registrar, the judge, Musa Kurya, then asked the counsel to the defendant to proceed with the cross-examination.

But a lawyer, E. O. Oyadiji, from the counsel to the first defendant’s chamber informed the court that his boss was not around and asked for an adjournment.

Mr Kurya then adjourned the case to November 29 and 30 for cross-examination of the registrar.

The case which is a pre-election matter was filed in 2015 when political parties concluded primaries ahead of that year’s general elections.