Businessman,61, jailed three years for raping 8-year old girl

Lagos High court
A Court used to illustrate the story

An Upper Area Court III, Kasuwan Nama in Jos, on Friday, sentenced a 61-year-old businessman Isaac Phillip to three years in prison for raping an eight-year-old girl.

The judge, Yahaya Mohammed, did not give Mr Phillip an option of fine, saying it would serve as a deterrent to others.

Mr Mohammed also ordered the convict to pay N20, 000 as compensation to the victim’s family to enable them pay her hospital bills.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Ibrahim Gukwat, told the court that the case was reported by one Favour Emmanuel of Mado Tudun-wada who is the victim’s mother on October 9 and was transferred from “A” Divisional Headquarters Jos to Legal Department Jos for prosecution.

Mr Gukwat told the court that the accused lured the girl into his house and raped her.

On arraignment, the accused pleaded guilty to the charge and begged the court for leniency.

Mr Gukwat said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 283 of the Penal Code law of Northern Nigeria.(NAN)

