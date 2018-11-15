SDP gets one House of Reps member, says more expected

Related News

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) says Ahmed Abu, the member of the House of Representatives for Mokwa/Edati/Lavun in Niger State, has joined its fold.

Spokesperson of the party, Alfa Mohammed, in a statement he made available to journalists on Thursday, said SDP was expecting more federal lawmakers to join it in the next 48 hours.

According to the spokesperson, the party has submitted Mr Abu’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as a substitute for its candidate in his constituency.

“Hon. Ahmed Abu, member representing Mokwa/Edati/Lavun has defected to the Social Democratic Party, SDP. His name has been submitted to INEC as the party’s substitute candidate for Mokwa /Edati/ Lavun Federal constuency,”he stated.

When PREMIUM TIMES reached out to Mr Mohammed to get the details of the candidate replaced and why, he said the candidate withdrew for personal reasons but did not give the name or any other details.

Mr Abu was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the House of Representatives.

He is the son of the late Isah Mokwa, a popular grassroots politician and political adviser to late Governor Abdulkadir Kure.

