Court remands minor for stealing from Nigerian university

An Upper Area Court in Kasuwan Nama, Jos, on Thursday ordered the remand of a 14-year-old boy, Useni Abdullahi, for four months for stealing from the University of Jos.

The judge, Yahaya Mohammed, found the teenager guilty of conspiracy, trespass and theft, and remanded him without an option of fine.

Mr Mohammed ordered that the teenager be remanded at the Young People’s Home.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Ibrahim Gukwat, said Awara Adara of the Security Section of the University of Jos reported the case on July 29.

The prosecutor submitted that the teenager and one other boy still at large conspired, entered into the generator house of the institution’s hostel and stole some items.

“We caught them with electrical control box, armoured cable wire, water steaming wheel and electrical switch control. Their value is still unknown.

“The items have been recovered from him after a thorough investigation,’’ the prosecutor told the court.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 96, 342 and 286 of the Penal Code and punishable under Sections 97, 343 and 288 of the code. (NAN)