Alleged N1.2bn fraud: Court remands former college provost in prison

A Federal High Court in Jos has remanded a former provost of Federal School of Medical Laboratory, Jos, Sunday Etukudo, in prison over alleged money laundering and misappropriation of N1.2 billion.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday arraigned Mr Etukudo and Henry Oyobo, a desk officer in the bursary department of the school, on a six-count charge bordering on conspiracy, money laundering, and misappropriation of public funds. EFCC said the alleged offences were committed in February 2011.

“On 29/2 /2011, the sum of N1.38m, was transferred from the school budget account into Zenith Bank private account by Mr. Henry Oyobo, and N943m into another private account at United African Bank, in connivance with the provost, which is punishable under section 1 sub sec 1a, under the 2006 criminal act,” the charge sheet read.

After the charges were read, counsel to the first accused, Martin Atojoko, told the court he was surprised the EFCC was opposed to his client’s bail application in the court as the commission had granted administrative bail to him.

He asked the court to grant his client bail.

“We have filed a process seeking for bail but we are surprised that the same EFCC was denying the accused bail in the court,” he said.

However, the prosecution counsel, Tarfa Yahaya, asked the court to remand the accused persons based on the gravity of allegations against them.

The presiding judge, Docas Agishe, remanded the accused persons in the Jos Prisons and adjourned for ruling on their bail application and continuation of hearing till November 20.