By-election: Kwara governor alleges influx of strangers, redeployment of police DPO

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has raised alarm over the influx of suspected political thugs into the state as by-election for member of House of Representatives to represent Ekiti, Irepodun and Isin Federal constituency approaches.

Mr Ahmed, who declared that the state is under siege, dropped the hint yesterday when he received Concerned Kwara South Youth at the Government House, Ilorin.

The governor expressed fear over the redeployment of Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in the Kwara South senatorial district by the Inspector General of Police, alleging that the IGP’s actions at this critical period called for serious concern.

Mr Ahmed further explained that ordinarily government should have been excited with the police action of restrategising to ensure free, fair and credible election but past experiences have shown that the police was not sincere and faithful with the move.

According to him, “Past experiences in both Ekiti and Osun states had proven that the police force is trying to support the opposition to manipulate the by election.

“Credible information reaching us proves that the police are conniving with the opposition to cause mayhem and intimidate our people and get them defranchised in the by election”.

The governor warned against threatening of the country’s democracy with the actions of the Inspector General of Police and appealed to the presidency to call the IGP to order.

Speaking earlier, leader of the protesting youth, Felix Alaba, had in his remarks thrown his weight behind the governor and praised him for the developmental projects across the state.

He also expressed concerns over the influx of strangers into Kwara South as by-election is fast approaching, explaining that the rate at which strangers arriving their communities called for concern.