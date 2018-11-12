Two killed in fresh Plateau attack

Related News

Two persons were killed while three others were injured on Sunday during an ambush in Nding village of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, an official has said.

The deceased were said to be vegetable sellers who were killed while returning from a farm.

It was learnt that the perpetrators of the act escaped with a pick-up van loaded with the vegetables belonging to the victims.

Fodio Umar, who also sells vegetables at the Building Material vegetable market in Jos South Local Government Area, said all the victims were residents of Barkin Ladi town.

“The incident has been reported to the district police officer and area commander. The two victims were buried this morning in the presence of the DPO,” Mr Umar said.

Tyopev Terna, state police public relations officer did not respond to a call by a PREMIUM TIMES correspondent.

But he later responded to a text message on the matter. “Confirmed. Investigation in the case is ongoing,” he said.

Meanwhile, Operation Safe Haven information officer, Adam Umar, confirmed the attack to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

“The attack happened at Nding Sestu around Kasuwan Dankali general area. Our men received a call to that effect and when they mobilised to the scene, they found that five people had been shot and had been taken to Barikin Ladi General Hospital but two were later pronounced dead,” he said.

Mr Umar added that the security outfit is ”working round the clock to ensure that the perpetrators are arrested”.