Buhari mourns Nasarawa traditional ruler

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari says he received with great sadness, news of the passing of Hassan Abubakar II, the Emir of Nasarawa.

Mr Abubakar died Thursday in Nasarawa town from a brief illness. He was 83. Reports said he was buried Thursday afternoon.

Mr Buhari’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina, in a statement said the president on behalf of himself and the federal government “extends sincere condolences to the late emir’s family, Nasarawa Emirate Council, the government and people of Nasawara State, on the demise of the first class traditional ruler”.

The president, the statement said, believes that the late emir will be long remembered and honoured as an advocate of peace, dialogue and reconciliation; and a firm believer that a better future awaits Nigeria.

The president said the best way for friends, close associates and subjects of the monarch to sustain his legacy is to abhor the things that create divisions in the midst of Nigerians and instead promote tolerance, love and understanding for one another, as a path to national reconciliation and development.

“The President prays that Almighty Allah will receive Alhaji Abubakar’s soul and grant his people a worthy successor,” the statement said.