PHOTOS: Again, protest in Makurdi over death of girl allegedly raped by lecturer, son

Human rights groups on Tuesday again protested in Makurdi, Benue State capital, over the death of Ochanya Obaje, a 13-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by a lecturer of Benue State Polytechnic, Andrew Ogbuja, and his son, Victor.

A similar protest held last Thursday in Abuja. Similar protests had earlier been held in Makurdi.

The victim, who was a Junior Secondary School 1 student at the Federal Government College, Gboko, Benue State died of Vesicovaginal fistula (VVF) and other health complications after being allegedly abused by the duo on several occasions.

She was allegedly sexually abused by the suspects for about five years, while she lived with them.

While Mr Ogbuja was arrested by the police, arraigned before a Makurdi Upper Area Court in August 2018 and remanded in prison, his son fled.

On Tuesday, a child right foundation, Blue Baby Support Initiative, led other right activists to demand justice for the late Miss Ochanya.

The protest took place at Benue State University and its environs.

Aisha Ogieriakhi, founder of Blue Baby Support Initiative, told PREMIUM TIMES why the protest held.

“What did this child do to suffer a fate like this? Ochanya, they killed her innocence and her body. And for all the perpetrators, calamity will come upon them suddenly.

“They (such victims) are violated, molested & sexually abused. They suffer from depression & other psychological problems which scars them for the rest of their lives. They are deprived of a normal childhood and are filled with fear, anxiety and pain. Some die in the process like Ochanya! Let’s lend them a voice, let them know they have the power to speak up now!

“The horror they experience is unacceptable to every girl, woman, mother, parent. Every one of us who doesn’t fight back gives the abusers another chance and creates more victims! It isn’t their fault. Life has just been unfair to them! Nobody has the right to abuse a child! But we all have the right to stand up for them.

“Until Ochanya gets the required justice, the walk (protest) continues,” she said.