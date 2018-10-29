Abuja courts treat 25,488 cases in one year — Chief Judge

Related News

The Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Ishaq Bello, has said that the court disposed of 11, 302 cases out of 25, 488 cases treated in the last judicial year.

Mr Bello was speaking at the opening of session for the 2018/2019 judicial year, in Abuja on Monday.

The figure stated above includes 12, 795 brought forward from the previous year, with an additional 12, 693 cases filed during the last judicial year. A total of 14, 186 cases are consequently pending from the list of cases.

Mr Bello who presented a breakdown of cases treated in six different courts across the FCT, also said about 300 cases from the various courts have been identified for out of court settlements as part of efforts by the court to optimise judicial time.

According to the breakdown, the Magistrate Court disposed of 10, 396 cases out of 18, 541 cases treated within the period, leaving 8, 145 cases pending.

The Area Courts had the third largest figure, with 5, 789 cases treated among 12, 522 cases, leaving a total of 6, 733 cases within the 2017/2018 judicial year.

The list also contains 953 Customary Court cases treated, from 1030 cases filed in 2017, 2018 judicial year, resulting in a total 77 pending cases from the customary court.

The Customary Court of Appeal had 338 cases, out of which 236 were treated, remaining 102 cases.

At the Sharia Court of Appeal, 136 cases were disposed of, from a list 212 cases, leaving 76 cases still pending.

The Abuja multi-door courts had the list number of treated cases; with 24 out of 77 cases treated, remaining 53 cases still pending in the court.

According to Mr Bello, the FCT High Court introduced a number of initiatives to constantly struggle with the increasing caseloads.

“We are constantly trying to find innovative ways to improve efficiency and reduce backlogs and we hope that these initiatives work for the benefit of all. I expect that this within this year, we shall have detailed rules made pursuant to section 490 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, (ACJA 2015), as I have already set up a committee to work on the rules,” Mr Bello said.