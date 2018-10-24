Police kill robbery suspects in Nasarawa

Related News

The police command in Nasarawa State said a suspected member of an armed robbery gang operating in Obi-Awe Local Government Area of the state has been shot dead.

Spokesman of the command, Kennedy Idirisu, disclosed this on Wednesday in Lafia.

He said that the gang had mounted a road block around Imon village at about 8 a.m. before the police patrol team engaged the gang in a gun battle.

Mr Idirisu said that the gang comprised five members and that one of them was shot dead while the others escaped with bullet wounds, adding that the police were on their trail.

He added that items recovered from the suspects included one AK 47 Rifle and 20 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

Similarly, Mr Idirisu said that the command on October 17, foiled a bank robbery in Lafia and killed two suspects of a four-member gang in a gun duel.

He disclosed that policemen on guard duty at a commercial bank along Jos Road got a tip-off about the robbery gang and engaged them in a battle at about 10 a.m. in front of the bank.

He said the robbers drove in two vehicles – a Toyota Lexus Jeep with registration number EKY 282 DP and Toyota Corolla car marked FST 411 FH.

Mr Idirisu said that one of the suspects was arrested, two died while receiving treatment at the Dalhatu Araf Hospital in Lafia, while one escaped with bullet wound. (NAN)