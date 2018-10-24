Police arrest suspected killer of beheaded officer

Related News

The Plateau State Police Command has arrested the suspected killer of a police sergeant, Yunana Ishaya, who was recently beheaded.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on September 6, how the headless body of Mr Ishaya was found around his duty post.

On the day of the incident, the deceased was reported to have left his colleagues at the sector one of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), saying he was going to buy roasted meat. He never returned.

The state commissioner of police, Austin Agbonlanhor, while parading the suspect at the headquarters of the command on Tuesday gave his name as Abubakar Sani, adding that his arrest came following a receipt “of credible information about the incident”.

” On 15/10/2018 at about 1800hrs (6: p.m.), based on credible information, one Abubakar Sani aged 35 of Bakankarat village of Mini LGA, Katsina State who killed, beheaded and plucked the eyes of late sergeant Yunana Ishaya attached to 50 PMF on special duty at Operation Safe Haven, Jos for ritual activities on 01 /9 2018 at about 23 hrs ( 11: p.m.), was arrested.

“He confessed to have conspired with one Abubakar Muhammed Sani of Rafin Pa quarter, Laranto, Jos in killing and beheading of the sergeant.

“His other accomplices, Abubakar Muhammed and Hussaini Musa, the herbalist were arrested. The herbalist, Hussaini Musa, admitted promising to assist the suspects with the charm that would enable them disappear in the cause of nefarious activities if they meet up with the requirements (human eyes) for the charm,” the commissioner said.

Mr. Agbonlanhor said the suspects will soon be charged to court.