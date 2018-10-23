Ban on Okada, Tricycles in Abuja still in force – Police

Related News

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Bala Ciroma, has said the ban on commercial motorcycles (Okada) and commercial tricycle riders (Keke) in some areas was still in force.

Mr Ciroma stated this during a meeting with the National Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association (NATOMORAS) and the Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN) leadership on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to him, they were given three days to comply with the ban on operating in the city centre and stick to operating in the satellite towns as earlier spelt out by the administration.

Mr Ciroma, who is also the Chairman, Ministerial joint Task Force, said it had become necessary to remind associations because the order on the commercial transportation remained under enforcement.

The commissioner of police told the groups to see beyond the commercial benefits of their business and contribute their quota to making of the capital city of Nigeria worthy of emulation.

“My brothers, the aim of this meeting is for us to give ourselves another opportunity to listen to each other and advice ourselves on how to cooperate with each other.

“As the head of this team, I would like us to stick to those areas earlier designated for operations.

“This has however, become necessary because we are beginning to witness some of your members flaunt the law,’’ he added.

He warned that the MJTF would in the next three days make any defaulter face the full wrath of the law.

Also speaking, Director, FCT Directorate of Road Traffic, Wadata Bodinga, said that his office would ensure that the city centres were rid of illegal commercial vehicle operations.

Mr Bodinga, however, appealed to the unions to abide by the rules as government had done well by engaging them before enforcing the law.

Also speaking, the Chairman, FCT Chapter of NATOMORAS, Musa Ibrahim, assured them of full cooperation, while commending the FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello.

He also restated the resolve of the unions to abide by all policies especially the ones guiding the operations of tricycles and motorcycles within the city, noting that some operators were not their members.

The chairman on behalf of the unions promised to take the message home and educate their members on the need to abide by the authorised routes.

Mr Ibrahim also requested government to grant the associations additional areas to operate their trade, due to increase in their membership.

(NAN)