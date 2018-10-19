How I spent two days in custody of my abductors – Teenager

Related News

0, has narrated how she spent two-days in the custody of her abductors.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on October 10 how Miss Gambo was kidnapped at Corner Soja, in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

A soldier, Abdullahi S., attached to Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), who attempted to rescue her from the abductors was killed in the incident.

The Plateau State police spokesperson, Tyopev Terna, had on October 10, confirmed the abduction of the girl.

When asked on Thursday whether the police is aware of the release, Mr Terna responded in the affirmative. “Yes, we are of the release.”

The police officer could not comment on how Ms Gambo was released.

However, according to the father of the girl, Idris Gambo, the mother of Hafsat was the only person that met the abductors at the point where they asked her to meet them.

On Thursday, Miss Gambo narrated her ordeal to PREMIUM TIMES.

“I was at home around 7.30 p.m. on October 9 when suddenly I heard gunshots outside our house. Moment later, three people in military uniform came into my mother’s room and asked us to lie down. They started asking ‘Where is the money? Bring money.”

I said there was no money.

“They asked if I was Hajiya. I replied no. They then entered my father’s room and saw my mother. The slapped her and asked her to bring money. At last, they took away all the money that my mother had in the house.

“They wanted to go with three of us but succeeded in going with me alone. We walked on foot for many hours in a bush before we finally stopped and spent the rest of the night behind Federal Government Girls College, Jos.

“In the early hours of the following day, we moved to another bush along Jos – Bauchi road where we stopped and called my mother. They asked her to bring N10 million as ransom but she said she did not have such money.

“She begged them and they later described to her where she would meet us. After she arrived the meeting point, I don’t know what she gave them in exchange but she gave them something, even though I know she doesn’t have that money requested. I then followed her home.

“It was a terrible experience and I will not pray to witness such. I trekked for many kilometres in the bush. I never thought I could.”