2019: Nasarawa APC NASS aspirants unite for party’s success

All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirants for National Assembly seats who lost in the recent primaries in Nasarawa State have resolved to work for the success of the party in the 2019 general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the aspirants took the decision on Thursday after a meeting with Governor Umaru Al-Makura in Lafia, the state capital.

Mr Al-Makura told journalists that the meeting was frank and exhaustive, and all the aspirants had agreed to ensure the success of the APC at the poll.

“The party is waxing stronger contrary to insinuation in some quarters that it is on the verge of collapse,” he said.

The governor added that Thursday’s meeting was the second held to reconcile all aggrieved APC members after the primaries.

“We have met and all the aspirants ventilated their grievances and concerns after which we all resolved to work for the overall interest of the party in the state,” Mr Al-Makura said.

He added that similar meeting was held by APC governorship aspirants at the weekend where they also resolved to support President Muhammadu Buhari and all other candidates of the party.

Salihu Egyegbola, a senatorial aspirant who lost to the governor at the primaries, said their decision was in the best interest of the party.

“We want to put it on record the APC in Nasarawa state remain one family.

“We have resolved to work together in order to guarantee victory for President Buhari and all our candidates in the 2019 general elections,” he said.

Also, Emmanuel Bako and Mary Enwongulu, who aspired for the party’s House of Representatives tickets, said it was a collective decision of all the aspirants to work hard and deliver the party in 2019.

NAN reports that among those at the meeting were Nasarawa west senator, Abdullahi Adamu, Godiya Akwashiki, the deputy speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly and other party chieftains.

(NAN)