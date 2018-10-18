Plateau 2019: Controversy as Jeremiah Useni names different running mate

Related News

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) in Plateau State, Jeremiah Useni, has named James Dalak as his running mate for the 2019 election.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) had reported on Wednesday, quoting the PDP state organising secretary, Yakubu Chocho, that the party and Mr Useni had chosen Benedict Shignuhul as the running mate.

However, on Thursday, Mr Useni, speaking through his media aide, Ateeku Abubakar, in Jos said Mr Dalak and not Mr Shignuhul is the person to run with him.

“The information making the round that Jeremiah Useni has chosen Benedict Shignuhul as running mate was not true. That was just a rumour. The person to run with Useni is Dr. James Dalak , ” Mr Abubakar told journalists.

Mr Dalak hails from Mangu Local Government Area of the state and has a PhD degree in Accounting.

He was the former head of revenue, Ikeja Area Office of Consolidated Research and Allied Institutions Salary Structure (CONRAISS) until his current appointment as Deputy Director, Finance in the organisation.