Gunmen kill soldier in Jos

The police in Plateau State have confirmed one solider killed in Corner Soja area of Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

Tyopev Terna, police spokesperson in the state, who confirmed the incident, said the non-commissioned officer, a lance corporal, was shot while responding to a report that a girl was forcefully taken by unknown gunmen in the area.

Mr Terna gave the name of the deceased as Abdullahi S. who was attached to Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), in sector one of the state police command on Zaria Road, Jos.

“On the 09/10/2018 at about 2100hrs, Alhaji Idris Gambo of Corner Soja, Jos reported at the Laranto Police Division that on the same date at about 1950hrs, some unknown gunmen went to his house located at the above mentioned address in a Red Golf vehicle and forcefully took his daughter, Hafsat Gambo, who is 21 years old away to an unknown destination.

“After his report, the police immediately mobilised to the scene of crime. On arrival, the police discovered that in the bid to escape, the unknown gunmen shot and fatally injured one L/Cpl Abdullahi S. attached to (OPSH), Sector One, Zaria Road Jos.

“He was immediately rushed to Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos but was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. The corpse has been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary,” Mr Terna stated.

According to the spokesperson, investigation into the case is ongoing.

Jos and other parts of Plateau State have witnessed violence which often take ethnic and religious dimensions. Dozens of people have been killed in such renewed violence in the past few weeks.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The headline and body of the story has been edited to reflect that it was a soldier that was killed and not a police officer.