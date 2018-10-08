APC declares Abdulrahaman AbdulRasaq Kwara governorship candidate

Related News

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared Abdulrahaman AbdulRasaq its Kwara State governorship candidate for 2019.

The party made this known in a statement by its spokesperson, Yekini Nabena on Monday.

According to the statement, Mr AbdulRasaq polled 29,098 votes to defeat other aspirants.

His closest opponent, Yammah Abdullahi, who was rumoured to have stepped down for Mr AbdulRasaq during the primaries, scored 22,116 votes.

The party has so far officially released the names of 25 governorship candidates out of the 29 seats up for grabs. However, the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, during its presidential convention, said the party already has the 29 governorship candidates; although he did not mention them.

Governorship elections will not be held in seven states in February next year as the tenure of those incumbent governors would not expire by then

According to the electoral commission’s timetable, all primaries as well as settling of disputes from the primaries should end October 7, yesterday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has also instructed political parties to begin the submission of the list of candidates (Form CF002) and their personal particulars (Forms CF001) from October 10 to 18 for presidential and National Assembly elections.

The commission also said that the submission of forms for governorship and state assembly elections will begin from October 22 to November 2, adding that going by the provisions of the Electoral Act, the timetable and schedule of activities, campaigns for presidential and National Assembly elections will commence on November 18, while that of the governorship and state assembly begins on December 1.