Abuja administration warns of traffic congestion Saturday

Related News

Ahead of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention holding on Saturday in Abuja, motorists have been warned to get prepared for traffic congestion in parts of the Nigerian capital.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration secretariat in a public announcement Friday forewarned that an unusual influx of human and vehicular traffic will be experienced within the city with the attendant traffic congestion in and around the venue of the convention.

The event is slated to hold at the Eagle Square.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) will also hold its national convention to elect its presidential flag bearer at the Old Parade Ground in Abuja on Same day.

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the PDP on the other hand will be holding its on Saturday and Sunday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The APC is holding its national convention to affirm its President Muhammadu Buhari the sole presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections.

President Buhari said he will name his campaign council after the event.

Read the full Public Announcement below:

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

APC CONVENTION SATURDAY, 6TH OCTORBER, 2018

This is to inform FCT Residents, Visitors and Motorists that due to the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC slated for Saturday, 6th October 2018 at the Eagle Square, Abuja, an unusual influx of human and vehicular traffic will be experienced within the city with the attendant traffic congestion in and around the venue of the convention.

To this effect all vehicular movement through Shehu Shagari Way from the early hours of Saturday, 6th October, 2018 to Sunday, 7th October will be diverted at Ralph Sodeinde Street by Bullet Building to link Central Business District. Motorists will also be diverted at Kur Mohammed Street and Constitution Avenue at Bayelsa House to Central Business District.

Traffic on Ahmadu Bello Way will equally be diverted at Ralph Sodeinde Street by Finance Junction to Central Business District. Motorists will also be diverted at Kur Mohammed Street or Constitution Avenue by Benue Building to link Central Business District.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration have mobilized Officers of the Police, FRSC, FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Service and other relevant Traffic Enforcement Agencies to various flash points to ensure seamless traffic flow.

Parking has been made available at the National Stadium for ALL Delegates coming from outside Abuja from where they will be conveyed to the venue by dedicated Buses.

In the same vein, ALL Delegates from within the FCT should converge at the Old Parade Ground from where they will be conveyed to the venue.

Please note that parking around the Eagle Square and its environs will not be tolerated as offending vehicles will be removed.

The understanding of the public is hereby solicited

Secretary, Transportation Secretariat

Federal Capital Territory