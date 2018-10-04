APC fixes October 5 for Niger senatorial primaries

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has set October 5 to conduct its senatorial primaries in Niger State.

The party made this known in a statement by it publicity secretary, Yekini Nabena.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial Primaries for Niger State will now hold on Friday, 5th October, 2018.”

The party also cleared three candidates: David Umar, A.S Abdullahi and Mustapha Mohammed.

“Sen. David Umar, Sen. A.S Abdullahi and Sen. Mustapha Sani Mohammed have been cleared by the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to contest the primaries.”

The party held its senatorial primaries on Wednesday in different states it controls.

