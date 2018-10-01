Related News

Razak Atunwa, a Nigerian lawmaker from Kwara State, has emerged the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Mr Atunwa, a career lawyer and former Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, polled 4,555 votes to defeat Shaba Lafiagi, a senator from the state who scored 577 votes.

The announcement was made at about 9:00 p.m. on Monday at the primaries venue in Ilorin, the state capital.

It comes hours after eight aspirants, including former sports minister and hitherto frontrunner Bolaji Abdulhahi, stepped down from the race.

Mr Atunwa, a father of twins who practiced law in London for several years, would be going into the general election a strong candidate, owning largely to the tremendous support he enjoys from Senate President Bukola Saraki, the state’s foremost politician.

Both Mr Atunwa and Mr Saraki recently dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress for the PDP, alleging unbridled marginalisation in an entity they helped nurture to victory in the 2015 general election.