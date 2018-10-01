Kwara 2019: Bolaji Abdullahi, seven other PDP governorship aspirants step down

Eight out of the ten governorship aspirants in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kwara Chapter, withdrew from the primary election on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the aspirants announced their withdrawal at the resumed delegates’ conference to elect a governorship candidate for state in Ilorin.

NAN also reports that the primary, which was to hold on Sunday was disrupted following an attempt to impose a candidate on the delegates.

At the resumed accreditation of delegates for the primary election, the eight aspirants announced their withdrawal from the race.

With the withdrawal of the eight governorship aspirants, the race is now between House of Representatives member, Razak Atunwa and a senator, Shaba Lafiaji, representing Kwara North at the upper chamber.

Aspirants that withdrew their participation include former sports minister, Bolaji Abdullahi; Suleiman Abubakar, former minister for national planning; and Mohammed Ajia.

Others are Kwara Speaker, Ali Ahmad; Haman Patigi, Ladi Hassan, Zakari Mohammed and Saka Isau.

NAN reports that the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, met with all the aspirants on Sunday night where it was resolved that they would withdraw from the race.

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, speaking with journalists, thanked PDP leader in the state, Mr Saraki, for his counseling and purposeful leadership, which have kept members of the party united in the state.

He said voting has commenced and delegates were conducting themselves in orderly manner.

NAN reports that over 2,000 delegates drawn from the 16 local governments in the state were still casting their votes to elect the party’s candidate for the 2019 governorship election. (NAN)

