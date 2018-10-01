Gov. Ortom emerges Benue PDP guber candidate

Related News

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has emerged as the 2019 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Mr Ortom defeated other three contestants; John Tondo, Paul Orhii and Felix Atume at the primary election.

The Chairman, PDP Electoral Panel for the state, Zainab Maina, announced that Mr Ortom scored 2,210 votes to emerge winner, while Mr Tondo got 475 votes and Messrs Atume and Orhii polled 44 and 10 votes respectively.

No invalid votes were recorded during the election.

According to her, the election was free, fair, peaceful and conducted in accordance with the party’s constitution.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Ortom commended the delegates for re-electing him as the party candidate, adding that he would ensure unity among party members for the progress of PDP.

He promised to carry all aspirants along for growth and development of the state for the future generations to benefit.

Mr Ortom promised to carry all stakeholders along in tackling insecurity in the state in order to ensure safety of lives and property.

He also urged those who lost in the contest to support the party candidates so as to ensure victory in the 2019 general elections.

(NAN)