2019: Ombugadu emerges PDP candidate in Nasarawa

A serving member of the House of Representatives, David Ombugadu, has emerged the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for Nasarawa State in the just concluded primary.

Mr Ombugadu who polled 745 votes emerged winner in a keenly contested race to beat his closest rival, Solomon Ewuga, a former senator who polled 551 votes.

Others contenders who came second and third are Philip Gyunka, a serving senator who polled 123 votes and Dameshi Luka, a former deputy governor who polled 18 votes.

Mr Ombugadu is expected to face the candidate that will emerge in the yet to be concluded primaries election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Labaran Maku, a former minister.

Mr Ombugadu is the current chairman of the House of Representatives committee on HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis.