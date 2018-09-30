Gov Bello emerges Niger APC governorship candidate

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger has endorsed Governor Abubakar Bello as the party’s flag bearer for 2019 governorship elections in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the party from the 274 wards trooped out in their number to affirm Mr Bello as the party’s flag bearer.

Mr Bello, thereafter, expressed appreciation to party members for the confidence reposed in him by returning him unopposed.

“It is appealing when your people have confidence in you, when they support you, when they overwhelming endorse you.

“In politics this is what is needed and I really appreciate this gesture.

“Their action has continued to humble me and I am compelled to do more in the years ahead. By 2019 our administration will continue the good works we had started,’’ he said.

Mr Bello assured party faithful and people of the state of his resolve to be more committed to the actualization of the restoration agenda of his administration.

“No doubt, there have been challenges in the years past but we had tried to accomplish some vital aspects of our set goals.

“We may have not been able to cover all sectors, this time we are determined to cover more grounds when APC is returned in 2019,’’ the governor said.

(NAN)