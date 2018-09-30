APC has not disqualified any governorship aspirant in Kwara – Chairman

Related News

The Chairman of the Kwara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bashir Bolarinwa has said that no governorship aspirant on the platform of the party in the state has been disqualified.

Mr Bolarinwa said a document circulating in the social media purportedly disqualifying some governorship aspirants of the party was a hoax.

The chairman, who made this known on Sunday in a statement in Ilorin, said the document did not emanate from the party’s secretariat either in Abuja or Ilorin.

“It is a creation of the fifth columnists that are bent on sowing seeds of discord amongst our party members.

“This clarification becomes important following calls from different quarters who desire to know the state of things within the party.

“As far as I am concerned, I have not received any communication from the national secretariat on the outcome of the screening conducted for all our aspirants in the past week.

“Party faithful are free to contact our secretariat on Sango road, Ilorin, to seek clarification on every issue relating to the running of our great party.

“I will advise our members not to join in the spread of any falsehood,” Bolarinwa said.

He said members of his executive were in constant touch with all the aspirants.

“We have held two meetings in the last two weeks. Therefore, if any issue concerning them will be raised, we shall use that avenue,” he added.

According to him, the state chapter of the party is still waiting on the national secretariat on when its primaries will hold.

“We are still expecting the National Working Committee to communicate to us a date when our primaries into all offices will hold in Kwara.

“Our party is committed to the ideals for which it was formed in the first place, and we shall be guided by that, at all times,” the chairman said.

(NAN)