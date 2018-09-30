Police deploy 2,580 personnel for APC, PDP primaries in Niger – Official

Related News

The Niger Police Command on Sunday deployed 2,580 personnel to provide security in the governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

Dibal Yakadi, Commissioner of Police in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna that the command deployed 1,290 security personnel to each of the two political parties.

He warned members of the public against carrying weapons to the various voting centres, saying there is adequate arrangement to ensure peaceful conduct of the exercise.

The police boss warned that any person found in possession of any dangerous object at or around any of the venues would face the full wrath of the law.

“We have reached out to leaders of various political parties to preach the principles of political tolerance and understanding among themselves for peaceful implementation of all electoral processes.

“I also appeal to parents to monitor the conduct of their children with a view to prevent them from being used as political thugs by desperate politicians,“ he said.

The commissioner warned that police would deal with anyone caught threatening the existing peace being enjoyed in the state.

“I urge all the political stakeholders within the state to play the game with decency, understanding and in accordance with the provision of the laws of the land and INEC guidelines,” Mr Yakadi said.

Similarly, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in the state has also deployed 1,850 personnel to provide security in the ongoing governorship primaries.

Philip Ayuba, Corps Commandant disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Sunday.

He said that already effective operational order on how to ensure peaceful conduct of the primaries have been issues to the officers deployed for the exercise.

He said the command also provided effective communication gadgets to the officers deployed for effective operations.

(NAN)