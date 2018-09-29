2019: Gov. Lalong names campaign director

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state
Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has approved the appointment of Pam Dung Gyang as the Director-General of his 2019 re-election campaign.

The Senior Special Assistant to the governor Media, Mark Longyen, who made this known in a statement in Jos on Saturday, said that the DG is a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The media aide said that the appointment of the campaign DG, who was the former gubernatorial candidate of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), in Plateau, takes immediately effect.

According to Longyen, appointment of other members of the campaign team will be made in due course.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.