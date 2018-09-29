2019: Gov. Lalong names campaign director

Related News

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has approved the appointment of Pam Dung Gyang as the Director-General of his 2019 re-election campaign.

The Senior Special Assistant to the governor Media, Mark Longyen, who made this known in a statement in Jos on Saturday, said that the DG is a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The media aide said that the appointment of the campaign DG, who was the former gubernatorial candidate of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), in Plateau, takes immediately effect.

According to Longyen, appointment of other members of the campaign team will be made in due course.

(NAN)