Kwara Gov speaks on death of lawmaker, Funke Adedoyin

Related News

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has described as shocking and devastating the untimely death of a member representing Irepodun/Isin/Ekiti/Oke-Ero federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Funke Adedoyin.

Governor Ahmed in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abdulwahab Oba, said the state has lost one of her outstanding representatives.

The governor said the late lawmaker was full of passion to serve her community and uplift the people of her constituency.

Governor Ahmed recalled that Ms Adedoyin during her stint at the lower chamber attracted federal presence to Irepodun/Isin/Ekiti/Oke-Ero federal constituency and empowered a number of people with a view to uplifting the welfare.

Mr Ahmed commiserated with the immediate family of Ms Adedoyin, her constituents and the entire people of the state over the irreparable lost.

The governor also sympathised with her colleagues in the House of Representatives, saying that the state would sorely miss her quality representation.