I will defeat Abdullahi Adamu – APC senatorial aspirant

Related News

Aliyu Tijjani-Ahmed, an APC senatorial aspirant, says he will defeat Abdullahi Adamu at the party’s primaries to represent Nasarawa West Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

Mr Tijjani-Ahmed, who resigned as the Nasarawa State Commissioner for Education to challenge Mr Adamu, made this known on Thursday in Keffi during the flag off of his campaign.

“I am sure of winning the party’s ticket at the October 2 primaries,’’ he boasted.

He said that power belongs to God and expressed hope that he would win during the party’s primaries and eventually win at the general election in 2019.

“I will win my election by God’s grace and no going back on my senatorial ambition,” he said.

He promised to initiate good policies and programmes that would enhance the overall wellbeing of his constituents.

The aspirant also promised to empower women and youth of the constituency, if given the mandate.

“I will promote your welfare by providing the much needed dividend of democracy to the people of the senatorial district, if elected,” he said.

He also promised improved and effective quality representation, assuring that he will not renege on his promises.

He commended Governor Tanko Al-Makura for his development strides across all sectors of the economy, pointing out that they have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.

He urged the people of the state and Nigerians at large to support the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari and the senatorial ambition of Mr Al-Makura in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that both Messrs Adamu and Tijjani-Ahmed are aspiring to win the ticket of the APC to run in the 2018 general elections.

Mr Adamu is the incumbent senator representing the district at the red chambers.

Also speaking at the event, Samuel Akala, the Executive Chairman, Karu Local Government Council of the state, who spoke on behalf of five other local government chairmen in the zone, pledged to support the senatorial ambition of the aspirant to enable him win his election.

“On behalf of the Executive Chairmen of Toto, Nasarawa, Keffi and Kokona Local Governments, we have agreed to work for the success of Alhaji Aliyu Tijjani-Ahmed, our senatorial aspirant,” he said.

Earlier, Benjamin Bakka, the Director-General of Tijjani-Ahmed Campaign Organisation, described the aspirant as a man of integrity and unquestionable character.

He appealed to delegates to vote for the aspirant to bring them the needed change.

(NAN)