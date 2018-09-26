2019: 191 APC, PDP aspirants jostle for Plateau assembly seats

Related News

About 191 aspirants in both the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have eyes set on seats in Plateau State House of Assembly through the 2019 general elections.

There are 24 seats in the House with the constituencies delineated across the 17 local government areas of the state.

Out of 191 aspirants, 103 are running in the primaries of the APC while 88 will struggle for PDP tickets.

According to state Administrative Secretary of APC, Godwin Juwul, all the 103 aspirants have bought and submitted their forms to the party secretariat.

” We have 103 aspirants jostling for state House of Assembly seats. All of them have bought and submited their nomination forms to the Secretariat, “Mr Juwul disclosed to PREMIUM TIMES at the party secretariat on Wednesday.

He said the aspirants have not been screened yet but assured the party would ensure free and fair primaries.

“I want to assure you that APC will respect the principle of free and fair primary. None of the aspirants is screened yet because we are still waiting for directive from national headquarters of the party,” Mr Juwul said.

On his part, the state organising secretary of PDP, Gwott Chocho, said the 88 PDP aspirants who bought forms have returned them to the party secretariat.

” Eighty-eight aspirants have bought and submitted their nomination forms to us. PDP will not impose candidates on the people of Plateau State. All candidates will have equal chance of being selected as candidates because there will be internal democracy,” Mr Chocho said.