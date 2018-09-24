Gov. Ortom orders direct disbursement of N14.9 billion Paris fund

Related News

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue has ordered the direct disbursement of the N14.9 billion Paris Club refund to beneficiaries.

This followed the suspension of the committee earlier set up and headed by the state deputy governor, Benson Abounu, for the disbursement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fund from the federal government would be used to defray salary arrears, pensions and gratuity of workers and retirees.

A statement by Mr Ortom’s Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, on Monday in Makurdi, the state capital, directed the state finance ministry to take over the disbursement with immediate effect.

According to the statement, the directive is issued during a burial ceremony in Dewua, a suburb in Gwer West local government council.

He said the suspension of the committee was to address public concerns and speed up the fund disbursement to benefitting workers.

(NAN)