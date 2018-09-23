Plateau SSG, commissioner resign

Plateau State on map used to illustrate the story
Plateau State on map used to illustrate the story

Rufus Bature, Secretary to Plateau State Government, and Hitler Dadi, Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, have resigned their appointments to contest in the 2019 elections.

A statement by Mark Longyen, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Simon Lalong on Media and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Jos, announced their resignations.

According to the statement, Mr Lalong has approved their resignations to enable them pursue their aspirations.

The statement said Mr Bature resigned his appointment to contest for Senate seat to represent Plateau North at the National Assembly.

Mr Dadi is vying to be a member of the House of Representatives to represent Langtang North/Langtang South Constituency in the 2019 polls.

Mr Lalong thanked the duo for their services to the state in general and his administration in particular.

The governor wished them well in their political aspirations and future endeavors.

Meanwhile, the governor has approved the appointment of Richard Tokma to serve as acting SSG.

Until his appointment, Mr Tokma was the Permanent Secretary, Policy & General Services in the Office of the SSG.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.