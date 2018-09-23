Plateau SSG, commissioner resign

Related News

Rufus Bature, Secretary to Plateau State Government, and Hitler Dadi, Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, have resigned their appointments to contest in the 2019 elections.

A statement by Mark Longyen, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Simon Lalong on Media and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Jos, announced their resignations.

According to the statement, Mr Lalong has approved their resignations to enable them pursue their aspirations.

The statement said Mr Bature resigned his appointment to contest for Senate seat to represent Plateau North at the National Assembly.

Mr Dadi is vying to be a member of the House of Representatives to represent Langtang North/Langtang South Constituency in the 2019 polls.

Mr Lalong thanked the duo for their services to the state in general and his administration in particular.

The governor wished them well in their political aspirations and future endeavors.

Meanwhile, the governor has approved the appointment of Richard Tokma to serve as acting SSG.

Until his appointment, Mr Tokma was the Permanent Secretary, Policy & General Services in the Office of the SSG.

(NAN)