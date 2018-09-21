Community holds special memorial service for late Army general, Abisoye

Ogori community in Kogi State will on Saturday hold a special memorial service in honour of Emmanuel Abisoye, a former Nigerian Army general and civil war hero, who died March 17 last year.

Mr Abisoye, who was the Federal Commissioner for Health under the military government of Olusegun Obasanjo, between 1976 and 1979, died March 17 last year and was buried in Lagos two months later on May 12.

According to a statement by Matthew Keyi, spokesperson of the planning committee, the service will hold at the Anglican Cathedral of St. Peter, Ogori in Ogori-Magongo Local Government Area.

He said the interdenominational service will be followed by the launch of the Major-General Emmanuel Abisoye (Rtd) Scholarship/Endowment Fund and a post humous award presented by the Ogori Descendants Union.

