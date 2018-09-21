Bamigboye, first military governor of Kwara, dies at 78

Col. David Bamigboye second from left as Military Governor of Kwara State [photo: OnlineNigeria.Com]
The first military governor of Kwara, David Bamigboye, is dead.

Mr Bamigboye was a retired army brigadier general.

His younger brother, Theophilus Bamigboye, a retired colonel, confirmed the death to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday on the telephone.

He said the late military governor died on Friday after a brief illness in Lagos.

Mr Bamigboye was born on December 7, 1940, and was the military governor of Kwara between May 1967 and July 1975.

He was credited with establishing the Kwara State Polytechnic in 1972. (NAN)

