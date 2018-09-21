Police deploy to stop Shiite protest in Abuja

Related News

The FCT Police Command has deployed its personnel at strategic locations in the territory to prevent members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria or Shiites from protesting in the capital city.

The spokesman of the command, Manzha Anjugiri, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

The Shiites are demanding the release of their leader, Ibrahim ZakyZaky, who had been in detention since 2016.

Although, the police spokesman did not provide further detail, NAN learnt that the deployment of security personnel is to prevent break down of law and order.

Shiites protested on Thursday, but the police supported by other security agencies deployed personnel to prevent the protest from turning violent.

The action resulted in traffic gridlock, which forced commuters to trek long distances to reach their destinations. (NAN)