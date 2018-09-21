Plateau VIO impounds 800 tricycles

Keke Napep used to illustrate the story.
The Director, Plateau Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO), John Dayah, has said that about 800 tricycles had been impounded for non-compliance with registration.

Mr Dayah disclosed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos that the impounded tricycles would be released to those operators that were fully registered.

‘’We make them do the needful, then allow them go with their tricycles to continue their business,’’ Mr Dayah said.

He said that VIO officers had been positioned strategically within Jos-Bukuru metropolis to arrest tricycle operators that were not registered.

The director said that most of the impounded tricycles had been released to their owners after registration.

He, however, advised that all tricycle operators to comply with the VIO registration to avoid their tricycle being impounded.

