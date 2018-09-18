Court remands husband in prison over wife’s death

Related News

A Magistrates’ Court in Minna on Tuesday ordered the remand of one Ade Ilesanmi in prison for allegedly causing the death of his wife.

Mr Ilesanmi had pleaded not guilty to a count charge of culpable homicide, contrary to Section 221 of the Penal Code.

The prosecutor, Aliyu Malami, had told the court that one Blessing Kunle reported the matter at the A Division Police station in Suleja.

Mr Malami said that the accused hit his wife, Patience, with his fist over a minor misunderstanding on August 31 at about 9:30 p.m.

He said that the blow caused blood to gush from the victim’s ear, nose and mouth and she was rushed to General Hospital, Suleja, where she died.

The magistrate, Murtala Ibrahim, declined to take his plea on the grounds that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Mr Ibrahim ordered the police to duplicate the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

He, thereafter, adjourned the matter until October 31 for further mention.

(NAN)