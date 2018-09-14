Bolaji Abdullahi joins Kwara governorship race

Related News

A former spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bolaji Abdullahi, has declared his intention to run in the Kwara State gubernatorial election come 2019.

Mr Abdullahi, according to a report by The Guardian, said this on Wednesday at Arca Santa Arena in Ilorin where he formally declared.

Mr Abdulahi, a former Minister of Youth and Sports and a loyalist to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in August, 24 hours after Mr Saraki defected last month.

Explaining why he left the APC, he said his loyalty was constantly brought into question and his views constantly second-guessed due to his political affiliations.

Mr Abdullahi will be contesting against about half a dozen aspirants, including the Speaker Kwara State House of Assembly, Ali Ahmad, who has also indicated his interest to contest for governor in 2019, under the PDP and submitted his forms at the PDP National Secretariat on Tuesday.

The speaker, who has the backing of the Kwara South councillors forum, promised to make people the fulcrum of his government.

The incumbent governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, who is set to complete his two terms as governor, has declared his intention to run for Senate in the general election.