Gunmen kill 8 in Nasarawa

The Police Command in Nasarawa State on Friday confirmed the killing of eight people by unidentified gunmen in Sofiyo village of Toto Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Kennedy Idrisu, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Toto.

He said scores sustained various degrees of injuries from the attack.

Mr Idrisu advised inhabitants of the area especially the youths against taking laws in to their hands.

He advised the people to ensure that they reported crisis to the appropriate authorities for necessary action rather than engage in violence.

“It is true that gunmen attacked and killed eight people in Sofiyo community of the locality.

“We have also mobilised our men to the scene of the attack to maintain law and order and to forestall further attacks.

“The injured are currently receiving treatment at the Specialist Hospital, Gwagwalada,” he said.

The spokesperson said the police would not relent in its efforts to ensure peace and stability in the state and called on trouble makers in the state to shun their evil acts.

He urged the residents to provide the police vital information that would enable them to arrest the perpetrators and generally curtail criminal activities in the state.

NAN recalls that in May communal clashes erupted between the Egbira and Bassa ethnic groups during which many people were killed and property destroyed.

(NAN)