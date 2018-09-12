Jeremiah Useni, nine others seek to govern Plateau under PDP

Related News

A senator, Jeremiah Useni, alongside nine others are seeking to govern Plateau State under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Useni, representing Plateau South, was a lieutenant general in the Nigerian Army and minister of the Federal Capital Territory under the Sani Abacha military regime.

He was the deputy chairman of the All Nigeria Peoples Party in 2003 and was elected senator under the PDP in 2015.

The PDP has produced two governors in the state: between 1999 and 2015. Joshua Dariye, representing Plateau central was elected under the party in 1999 to 2007 after which Jonah Jang took over under the same party and served from 2007 to 2015.

Both Messrs Dariye and Jang were elected senators under the PDP in 2015 but Mr Dariye has since decamped to the ruling APC. Mr Dariye was sentenced to prison in June this year for syphoning the state’s ecological fund while he was governor.

Mr Jang, representing Plateau North, is also facing allegations of diverting N6 billion Plateau funds.

The PDP lost to the then opposition APC in 2015 general elections. Simon Lalong was then elected governor.

Meanwhile, Gwott Chocho, the state PDP organising secretary, disclosed that about 10 aspirants are jostling for the PDP governorship slot in the state.

Mr Chocho said this at the state party secretariat. He said all the aspirants have bought and submitted their nomination forms.

“We have ten aspirants who will contest for the PDP governorship ticket. All of them have bought and returned their nomination forms to the party secretariat,” he said.

The official said the party would not impose any candidate on the electorate. He assured there would be a level playing ground for all aspirants.

In 2015, Mr Jang was accused of imposing his tribesman, Edward Pwajok as PDP candidate. Mr Pwajok lost to Mr Lalong of the APC.

“PDP will not impose candidates on the people of Plateau State. All candidates will have an equal chance of being selected as candidate because there would be internal democracy,” Mr Chocho said.

He said the party’s executive and aspirants would have an ”extensive meeting before the stipulated date for the primary”.

Apart from Mr Useni, others interested in getting the party’s ticket include Godfrey Bawa, Johnbull Shekarau, and Victor Lar.