Gov. Lalong’s Director of Press dies

Related News

Emmanuel Nanle, director of press and public affairs to Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, is dead.

Mr Nanle died on Tuesday night in an Indian hospital, according to family sources.

The sources said Nanle was flown to India last Thursday when his situation could not be handled locally.

Mark Longyen, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Gov. Lalong on Media and Publicity, confirmed the death to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos on Wednesday.

Mr Longyen said the state government received the news of Mr Nanle’s death with shock.

The SSA could not, however, disclose what Nanle died of but a source told NAN that he died of colon cancer.

According to the source, the late director was treated of the disease in January in India. (NAN)