Benue varsity sanctions 25 staff over alleged misconduct

The Benue State University (BSU) Governing Council has sanctioned 25 staff of the institution for alleged misconduct.

The Acting Deputy Registrar, (Establishment) John Idikwu, who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Makurdi, the state capital said those sanctioned were both academic and non-academic staff members.

He said the governing council deliberated over the cases of different misconduct involving 28 staff and said three of the staff were exonerated while 25 were found culpable.

According to him, one person out of the 25 has been dismissed, two got their appointment terminated while the remaining 22 got various degrees of punishment.

“The punishment of the 22 staff ranged from demotion, stagnation to denial of annual increment,” he explained.

Mr Idikwu, however, did not name those affected by the council’s decision.

