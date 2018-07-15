Ekiti stakeholders in Abuja fault governorship poll result

Related News

Some Ekiti people in Abuja on Sunday faulted the outcome of Saturday’s governorship election in the state, saying it was against the popular wish of the people.

They told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews that the result as announced was not the true reflection of the will of Ekiti people.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, declared Kayode Fayemi, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of the governorship poll.

He defeated current Deputy Governor of the state and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kolapo Olusola, and 30 others in a keenly contested election.

The APC candidate won in 12 out of the 16 local government areas in the state, polling 197,459 votes to edge out Olusola who got 178,121 votes.

In his reaction, Bayo Adeyemi, a private sector worker, said the election was not free and fair.

He said the information he received from relatives back in Ekiti revealed that the principle of democracy was not followed in the election.

“Fayemi’s victory is a lie and it will cause trouble. I am not a PDP person, but I heard they chased agents away and I heard that someone even suffered acid bath.

“This is not democracy; it does not mean well for our people and for our nation as a whole. God save Nigeria in 2019,” he said.

Ayobami Olusegun said from discussions among her people and in her neighbourhood in Ekiti, the governor-elect was not popular among the ordinary people in the state.

“My parents back home and most of the neighbours did not vote Fayemi; they must have rigged the election.

“Even when you interact with people in Ekiti, you will see that they do not want Fayemi and the discussion among the people reflects it; we are surprised that Fayemi won,” she said.

Peter Ogunlana, a businessman, said, “people do not hide their dislike for the governor-elect.

“What happened is unfair; I know Ekiti people do not like him; this is maximum rigging.

“If it was in the north or east, there would be fighting by now but the westerners do not easily get into violence,” he said.

Another indigene, Fisayo Ogunlana, said “Ekiti is in trouble again; let all the teachers be ready for their death.

“This is death sentence passed on the workers and people of Ekiti.

“Giving the hard time the state suffered with Fayemi as governor before and they voted him out, our people will not have voted him into office again; something is wrong.

“I am confident that the result will be contested in court and upturned in favour of the true will of the people,” she said.

(NAN)