Police arrest son for allegedly killing his father

Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story
Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story

The Niger Police Command has arrested a man, Abubakar Turuwa of Pissa village of Borgu Local Government Area, for allegedly killing his father, Turuwa Ibrahim, over sharing of cattle.

The commissioner of Police in Niger, Dibal Yakadi, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Saturday.

He said upon interrogation the suspect confessed to the crime, alleging that his father showed partiality in sharing his cattle between him and his brother.

Mr Yakadi stated he used his machete to inflict injuries on his father that led to his death.

He said that the suspect would soon be charged to court after investigation into the matter.

The Commissioner of Police appealed to residents of the state to volunteer useful information on happenings in their communities for the maintenance of law and order. (NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.