FCT to create 4 new districts

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration has concluded arrangement to create four new districts in the territory to generate more plots.

The new districts being designed are: Mamusa North, Mamusa East, Parfun North and Parfun South to take care of the deficit of planned plots in Abuja.

The FCT Director of Land Administration, Adamu Hussaini, made this known on Wednesday while inspecting some facilities of the AGIS Customer Service.

He said the inspection is to assess the staff preparedness to contain the influx of people expected to come and clear their outstanding ground rents and other sundry bills.

The FCT Administration recently approved the extension of the period for payment of arrears of ground rents and sundry bills to August 9, 2018.

This is to afford property owners in the Federal Capital Territory that have not cleared them to do so.

Mr Hussaini reiterated that the new districts will generate thousands of plots, which would go a long way to relieve pressure on outstanding 100,000 applications for different development purposes in the city.

According to him, these plots would also be used to address cases of double and multiple allocations with its attendant effects of resolving outstanding litigation that would ease the burden on the FCT Administration.

Mr Hussaini maintained that the FCT Administration would also use the window to provide alternatives to allottees, whose titles were revoked for overriding public interest.

“The detailed designed of the four districts will in addition ensure expansion and opening up of planned districts, contiguous to already designed and detailed ones.

“The detailed design would further ensure that the four districts are well connected with transportation network, water supply, sewerage, electrical power and telecommunication ducts, expected of modern city like Abuja,’’ he said.

Mr Hussaini noted that the design of these four new districts, in the Phase IV, south of the FCT, in consonance with the aspirations of the Abuja Master Plan would provide guidance for orderly development.

He advised that every property owner should be responsive and come out en-masse to clear their outstanding ground rents and other sundry bills.

“As a government, we need these funds to provide the needed infrastructure and other services to the existing as well as new districts being worked on,’’ he said.

These proposed four new districts are located at the southward tail-end of the Federal Capital City.

The districts are bounded by Inner Southern Expressway (ISEX) to the North, Ring Road IV to the East and Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) to the south.

(NAN)