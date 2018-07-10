Over 22,000 persons displaced in Plateau violence – Red Cross

Related News

More than 22,000 persons have been displaced in recent violence in Barkin Ladi, Riyom and Jos South local government areas of Plateau State, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has said.

The international humanitarian organisation said it would be working in close cooperation with its Nigerian arm, the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS), to provide emergency relief to the displaced persons.

Lene Lene Groenkjaer, delegate in charge of ICRC programmes in the state, said tens of thousands of people fled their homes after the most recent spike in armed violence in June 2018.

The humanitarian agency said hundreds had been killed and injured, while some areas were left in ruins.

Ms Groenkjaer explained that “most of the displaced women, children and elderly are staying in congested impromptu camps where they arrived with whatever they could carry—and often with nothing.”

She said some were being hosted by local families, who are also struggling to make do with scarce resources.

“Over the coming days, we will be delivering food, sleeping materials, clothes as well as kitchen and hygiene items to displaced families and vulnerable people from the local communities.

“Among them, we prioritised women, people with disabilities, and households that are headed by children.

“All assistance provided by the Red Cross is distributed directly to the affected persons regardless of their religion, tribe or political affiliations and is given free of charge”, added Ms. Groenkjaer.

She said each household was registered for assistance through a rigorous assessment process, adding that after a discussion with the communities, it was decided that the ICRC will provide rice, beans, condiments and one month’s supply of a nutrition supplement.

“They will also receive blankets, mosquito nets, mats, tarpaulin, kitchen sets and clothing in an effort to improve their current living conditions.

At the same time, she explained that ICRC is working to improve the sanitation and hygiene items by distributing soap and setting up hand-washing stations and latrines at the camps.

The ICRC has been responding to humanitarian challenges in Nigeria for the past 30 years, working closely with the NRCS.

It is also providing assistance and strengthening resilience of persons affected by armed conflict or violence in the North-east, North-central and Southern parts of Nigeria.